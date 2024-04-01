‘Didn’t even know how to face the camera…’: Rida Isfahani recalls early struggles

Actor Rida Isfahani recalled her early days in the showbiz industry and expressed her gratitude to those mentors who helped her understand the acting basics.

During a recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, popular actor Rida Isfahani recalled the time when she did her first drama, and didn’t know about the placement marks or how to face the camera.

She said, “I didn’t know anything at all. When I first came into the industry, neither did I know anything about standing on the marks or how to face the camera.”

“It is only because of you guys, the directors of our industry, my mentors like Nain Maniar [drama director] and others who have made me capable of whatever little I can perform today,” added the ‘Roag’ actor.

“I still don’t know much, I’m learning even today but trying my best,” Isfahani concluded.

Pertinent to note here that Rida Isfahani made her onscreen debut in 2011 with ARY Digital’s soap opera ‘Mehmoodabad ki Malkain’, headlined by A-list actors and sisters Sajal and Saboor Aly, in their debut project, along with notable names Anita Campher, Shahid Naqvi, Natasha Saleem, Naveed Raza and Babar Khan among others.

Praised for her performance in the very first title, she went on to play pivotal characters in hit plays like ‘Pulsirat’, ‘Roag’, ‘Umm-e-Kulsoom’ and ‘Jatan’ among others.

