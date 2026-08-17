Ridhika Ridhi death: Boyfriend detained by police

Ridhika Ridhi, a Bangladeshi model and television actress, was found dead on Saturday at her rented residence in the Bashundhara neighborhood of Dhaka. Her boyfriend was detained by police on suspicion of abetting suicide.

After being alerted to the incident around 6:00 a.m., police retrieved Ridhi’s body from the residence. Following a complaint filed by her mother naming Hasibur Rahman as the accused, police arrested him and presented him in court. Preliminary findings suggest Ridhi may have died by suicide following an argument with her partner during a video call. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

Ridhika Ridhi was 26 years old, and her legal name was reportedly Lina Akhter. She began her career as a model in Bangladesh’s entertainment industry before transitioning to television dramas, where she gained widespread popularity. She was well known for her roles in several television series, including Shundor, Double Honeymoon, Bohurupi, and Ekhane Manush Bikri Hoy.

While the allegations against Rahman remain before the court, police are continuing their investigation into the events leading up to her death.