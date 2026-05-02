Ridley Scott is all set to bring the apocalypse to the theatre this August with The Dog Stars. The film will arrive in theatres on August 28.

Ridley Scott is ready to set fire to the theatre this August with The Dog Stars, a $110 million post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller starring Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin.

The film arrived in theaters on August 28, following a five-month delay from its original March release date. Based on Peter Heller’s 2012 bestseller, this epic adaptation explores humanity’s last hope in a devastated world. Jacob Elordi leads the ensemble as Hig, a civilian pilot navigating a brutal post-apocalyptic landscape alongside his faithful dog companion.

Josh Brolin played Bangley, a hardened ex-Marine with survival instincts honed by years in combat. Margaret Qualley joins as Cima, a young medic and Hig’s love interest, discovered during his dangerous expedition. Supporting talent includes Guy Pearce as Pops, a former Navy SEAL, plus Oscar-nominated performers Allison Janney and Benedict Wong. Scott assembled this powerhouse ensemble to tell an intimate human story against epic world-ending stakes.

The script, written by Mark L. Smith, transforms Heller’s complex narrative into cinematic language. Cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt captured the desolate beauty of post-civilization landscapes across multiple countries. Composer Harry Gregson-Williams provides the film’s sweeping orchestral score, elevating the emotional resonance of humanity’s final chapter.

Ridley Scott announced this sci-fi project in November 2024, calling it a mystery thriller he planned to direct after his Bee Gees biopic. The filmmaker revealed that the screenplay by Mark L. Smith was already polished and ready to roll. Paul Mescal was initially attached as the lead actor, but scheduling conflicts forced the production to pivot.

Jacob Elordi stepped into the role, bringing his acclaimed performance from Frankenstein to this survival thriller. Filming took place across Italy from April through June 2025, utilizing locations in Bordano, Rome’s Cinecittà Studios, and the Alpine foothills.

Scott delayed the film from its March 27 release to August 28, betting on late summer positioning for maximum audience impact. The trailer, unveiled at CinemaCon 2026 on April 16, showcased intense action sequences including plane attacks, buffalo herds, and desperate survival moments. Test screenings have reportedly favored the final cut, suggesting strong word-of-mouth potential for the crowded blockbuster slate.

After a world-killing virus nearly eradicated humanity, Hig and Bangley carved out an isolated existence in a harsh environment. They’ve survived by maintaining routines: wake, defend, repeat. But when Hig intercepts a mysterious radio transmission hinting at other survivors, he embarks on a dangerous journey in his small plane. Bangley questions the wisdom of hope in a dead world. “The world it was doesn’t exist,” he warns. “It’s just us, trying to hold onto what was. And everyone else.” Yet Hig insists something better awaits beyond their compound.

20th Century Studios positioned The Dog Stars as a thinking person’s blockbuster, combining spectacle with philosophical depth. Scott brings his signature visual grandeur to intimate character moments. The filmmaker has created post-apocalyptic worlds before (Prometheus, Alien: Covenant), but this project emphasizes emotional stakes alongside action sequences. Audiences will witness plane chases, survival combat, and encounters with hostile communities, yet the core tension remains internal.

The August release date signals confidence in the material’s broad appeal. Summer audiences expect spectacle but increasingly crave substance. Scott appears ready to deliver both, crafting a film that entertains while asking uncomfortable questions about progress, community, and what makes life worth living. With a stellar cast, massive budget, and proven director at the helm, The Dog Stars arrives positioned as one of summer’s most ambitious offerings.