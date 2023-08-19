Riffat Mukhtar replaces Ghulam Nabi Memon as Sindh IG

KARACHI: The federal government on Saturday approved the appointment of Dr Riffat Mukhtar as the new Sindh inspector general (IG), replacing Ghulam Nabi Memon, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Mr Riffat Mukhtar – a BS-21 officer presently serving under government of Punjab – is transferred and posted as provincial police officer, government of Sindh, with immediate effect”.

Meanwhile, according to a separate notification, Ghulam Nabi Memon has been removed from Sindh inspector general (IG) post and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Earlier in the day, the interim federal government reshuffled the senior bureaucracy a day after the caretaker cabinet was sworn in.

After PM Kakar’s nod, the Establishment Division (ED) transferred chief secretaries of Sindh, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the federal interior secretary and Cabinet Division secretary and Islamabad chief commissioner and several other members of the bureaucracy at the senior level.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division stated Grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, presently working as Secretary Housing and Works Division, has been appointed as new Chief Secretary in Sindh, Pakistan.