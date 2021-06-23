Rift in Balochistan govt intensifies as Rind announces resignation from ministry

QUETTA: Differences in the Balochistan government have been intensified as Balochistan’s Education Minister and Member of the Provincial Assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Wednesday announced to resign from the post of minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in Balochistan Assembly announced the decision in the assembly session.

Addressing the Balochistan Assembly session, the PTI leader said that he could no longer stay in the provincial government.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shahryar Khan Afridi recently visited Quetta and held separate meetings with Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to defuse tension in the provincial government.

In a separate meeting, Afridi had also requested Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to end differences with Yar Muhammad Rind.

It may be noted that differences in the Balochistan government first emerged when Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani stripped Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani of portfolio of local government and rural development.

Mr Bhootani presented his resignation to the Balochistan governor, a spokesperson for the Governor’s House confirmed. He added the governor has accepted the resignation.

Addressing a press conference, the lawmaker alleged Balochistan had been deprived of uplift schemes due to Chief Minister Alyani.