Rifts emerge among PTI legal team members

Rifts have emerged among the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal team where Sher Afzal Marwat called Shoaib Shaheen a ‘traitor’, ARY News reported.

The PTI legal team member Sher Afzal Marwat took to X formerly Twitter saying that “Shoaib Shaheen is the only traitor in the PTI legal team, I tweeted about the traitors in PTI legal team but deleted the tweet after advice from seniors of core committee.”

He further said “Shoaib Shaheen mysteriously emerged in the last week of April 2023 and I was surprised to see him at the legal committee meeting in Bani Gala. He had never been part of the ILF or PTI before and his access to Bani Gala reflected that he had the support of some in our ranks.” Sher Afzal Marwat added that he will inform the PTI chief tomorrow about the tweet.

Responding to the Sher Afzal’s accusations, Shoaib Shaheen said that whoever creates a divide in the party cannot be part of PTI.

He stated that the party has nominated five spokespersons and “I’m one of the spokespersons.” The allegation leveled by Sher Afzal Marwat could be his personal opinion but not the party’s opinion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister is facing several cases and is currently under arrest in Adiala Jail.