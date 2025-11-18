Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy date night in matching leather trench coats

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have proved once again that they are one of Hollywood’s most stylish couples.

Over the weekend, the lovebirds stepped out in style for a cozy dinner at Santa Monica’s Italian hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

For the rainy dinner date, the 37-year-old couple opted for the matching monochromatic looks as they wore sleek black leather trench coats.

Rihanna caught the eyes of onlookers in a form-fitting black maxi dress with a side split at her thigh.

The Fenty Beauty founder paired her chic outfit with black stockings and closed toe pumps, as well as a longline leather trench coat.

She accessorized her date night look with a diamond necklace, an assortment of rings and a black clutch purse.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky complemented his girl in a head-to-toe black leather trench coat with a belted waist.

The I Smoked Away My Brain rapper paired his dramatic coat with a white, high collar shirt, dark dress pants and black shoes, as well as sunglasses and a dark colored cap.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky – longtime friends who made their romance official in 2020 -are parents to two sons, RZA and Riot as well as a daughter Rocki Irish, whom they welcomed on September 13.