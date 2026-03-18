Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out under heavy security after home shooting

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have made their first public appearance together since a frightening shooting incident targeted their California home, stepping out in New York City under heavy security.

The couple was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday, surrounded by a noticeable security presence as they exited a building and quickly made their way into a waiting SUV. The outing marked their first joint appearance since the alarming attack earlier this month.

Rihanna kept her look casual, wearing cuffed jeans, a gray sweater, snakeskin boots and a leather jacket, while Rocky followed closely behind in a black trench coat and baseball cap.

The sighting comes days after a woman allegedly opened fire on the couple’s $14 million residence in California. Authorities identified the suspect as Ivanna Ortiz, who was arrested on March 8 and has since been charged with attempted murder along with multiple additional offenses.

According to police, Ortiz allegedly used an AR-15-style rifle to fire several rounds at the property, striking the front security gate and damaging an Airstream trailer parked in the driveway. Officials later revealed that Rihanna and Rocky were inside the trailer when the gunfire occurred, heightening the severity of the incident.

Ortiz has also been charged with multiple counts of assault with a firearm, shooting into an inhabited dwelling and shooting at a motor vehicle. She appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom days after her arrest and could face life in prison if convicted.