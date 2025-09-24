Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are married?

Have Barbadian pop star Rihanna and her rapper-boyfriend A$AP Rocky secretly tied the knot? He has finally responded to the speculations.

Rapper Rakim Athelston Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, who is set to embrace parenthood for the third time with his longtime partner Rihanna, is dropping hints that the two might have already progressed their relationship status to husband and wife.

“How you know I’m not already a husband?” he teased in a new interview but maintained, “I’m still not gonna confirm it.”

For the unversed, A$AP Rocky, 36, and Rihanna, 37, who started dating sometime in 2020, after years of friendship, share two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers, 3, and Riot Rose Mayers, 2, while the Fenty Beauty mogul is pregnant with their third child, and the proud parents of boys are eagerly wishing for a baby girl this time.

“I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl,” the Grammy-nominee said. “I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience.”

“I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that,” he reiterated.

Further speaking about their family life, being parents to two sons, Rocky shared, “When you come home, it’s about family. It’s about your relationship. It’s about your household. It ain’t about all that other s–t.

“We don’t talk too much about work, because we deal with that all day, every day,” he added.