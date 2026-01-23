Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoy romantic dinner date in Paris

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in style for a romantic night in Paris as they enjoyed a dinner date amid Men’s Paris Fashion Week.

The couple were spotted arriving arm in arm at the upscale restaurant Sienna on Thursday evening, shortly after A$AP Rocky’s headline performance at the nearby Gala des Pièces Jaunes.

Both artists, 37, turned heads with their fashion-forward looks as they made their way into the venue.

Rihanna cut a striking figure in a long leather trench coat layered over a plunging black top and matching trousers. She completed the chic ensemble with dark sunglasses, a dazzling diamond necklace and a sleek clutch bag, effortlessly embodying Paris Fashion Week glamour.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, opted for an embroidered suit that he paired with a colorful brooch and Ray-Ban sunglasses, adding his signature edge to his look.

The pair appeared relaxed and close as they enjoyed their night out together. Earlier to this, the lovebirds were seen together on Sunday night as they departed El Puerto Seafood restaurant in the city.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky – who have been dating 2020 – are parents to sons RZA Athelston, three, Riot Rose, two, and daughter Rocki Irish, who they welcomed in September 2025.