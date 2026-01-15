Rihanna announces her comeback after a decade

Rihanna is set to announce a comeback with “massive shows”.

The Breakin’ Dishes singer, who has not released an album since Anti in 2016, is said to have been working on her new tour since August.

According to The Sun reports, the mother of three will confirm the upcoming shows shortly. For those unversed, Rihanna welcomed her third child in September. A source said, “Rihanna is raring to go and cannot wait to get back on the road”.

“She had to cancel her shows planned at the London Stadium last summer because she was expecting her daughter. But the cancellation couldn’t have worked more in her favour.

This month she will celebrate the tenth anniversary of Anti, which coincides with a decade since she last toured, so it feels massive to her and her team”.

The insider added that the hitmaker is eager to get back on stage, and fans can expect “massive” shows. It comes after the star hinted that she might be ready to be a mother of four.

Rihanna is mother to sons RZA, three, and Riot, two, and four-month-old daughter Rocki, with her partner A$AP Rocky.