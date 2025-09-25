Rocki Irish Mayers: Hidden meaning behind Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's baby girl's name revealed!

Barbadian pop star Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky are finally girl-parents, and their daughter has been named Rocki Irish Mayers. But you will be surprised to know the special nod behind the unusual name.

It came as a surprise for many when Grammy-winning musician and beauty mogul Rihanna, 37, and her longtime partner Rakim Athelston Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, 36, who became proud parents of their third child and first daughter earlier this month, revealed the celebrity kid’s name as Rocki Irish Mayers.

As the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker and her beau, parents of two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers, 3, and Riot Rose Mayers, 2, continued the legacy of naming their third child also with the initial R, fans were left confused with the ‘Rocki’ in the name, seemingly a boy name, which the newborn shares with her father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

However, it has now been revealed that the name is actually meant to be an ode to the girl-dad’s stage name, who also expressed his eagerness for a daughter in a recent interview, when he said, “We’re praying for a girl. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.” However, with a feminine twist of ‘i’ instead of ‘y’ in the end.