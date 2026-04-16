Rihanna becomes first female artist to surpass 200 Million RIAA milestone

Rihanna has added yet another historic milestone to her already unmatched career, becoming the first female artist to surpass 200 million RIAA singles certifications.

The achievement, confirmed on April 15, places Rihanna in rare company. With 200.5 million certified units, she now ranks third on the all-time list, behind only Drake and Morgan Wallen.

Remarkably, Rihanna hasn’t released a full studio project since her critically acclaimed 2016 album ANTI. Yet her catalog continues to resonate with listeners across generations, driven by enduring hits and streaming power. In the years since, she has only occasionally returned to music, contributing standout tracks like “Lift Me Up” for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, reminding fans of her unmistakable voice and emotional range.

Despite her limited releases, anticipation for Rihanna’s next album has only grown stronger. In past interviews, she has made it clear that the delay is intentional. Rather than rushing new material, she has been focused on creating something that reflects her evolution as an artist.

“There’s no genre now,” she previously said, explaining her desire to push boundaries and avoid expectations.

Beyond music, Rihanna has remained a powerful force in business and pop culture, further expanding her global reach.