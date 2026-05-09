Rihanna debuts sweet new doodles tattoo designed by her children

Rihanna has added another meaningful piece to her famous tattoo collection as she debuted a sweet new design inspired by her children’s doodles.

The singer and beauty mogul recently showed off the sentimental tattoo on social media through celebrity tattoo artist Keith McCurdy, better known as Bang Bang, who shared close-up photos and videos of the new ink on Instagram.

The tattoo, placed on Rihanna’s lower leg behind her knee, recreates playful scribbles originally drawn by her children using colorful markers. The artwork was reportedly created on a sheet decorated with PAW Patrol stickers, adding an extra adorable touch to the deeply personal design.

Bang Bang captioned the post by revealing the tattoo was “designed by her babies,” making the tribute even more emotional for fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc)

Rihanna, 38, is mother to three children with partner A$AP Rocky – sons RZA and Riot, and baby daughter Rocki. The new tattoo appears to symbolize the bond she shares with her growing family.

The artist and entrepreneur has long been known for her love of tattoos, with Bang Bang having worked on many of her iconic designs over the past decade. In a previous tribute, the tattoo artist praised Rihanna for supporting his career and described it as an honour to work with and befriend the global superstar.