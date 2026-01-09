Rihanna flaunts toned postpartum figure in sporty-luxe look on yacht

Rihanna is showing off her striking postpartum figure just four months after welcoming her third child.

The 37-year-old singer turned heads on Tuesday while enjoying a family getaway in her native Barbados.

Rihanna was spotted heading out for a luxury catamaran cruise in Bridgetown, taking a break from her busy schedule to spend quality time with her family under the Caribbean sun.

Relaxed yet effortlessly stylish, the Fenty founder combined comfort with high fashion during her day at sea.

For her casual day at sea, the singer wore her Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Large Bone Cuff, valued at a whopping $49,931.

She paired the eye-catching jewelry with a limited-edition Jeremy Scott x Longchamp Monster bag and a sleek Abysse wetsuit, which highlighted her toned silhouette.

Rihanna was accompanied by her sons RZA, three, Riot, two, and her four-month-old daughter Rocki – all of whom she shares with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky.

During the outing, the singer was seen doting on her children, tenderly holding Riot against her chest while keeping a close eye on baby Rocki. The siblings appeared relaxed as the family soaked in the peaceful atmosphere on the water.

The family remained aboard the yacht until after dusk, taking in a glowing orange sunset as the day came to a close.