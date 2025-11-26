Rihanna hilariously reacts after ‘bad’ photo of her becomes viral meme

Rihanna has reacted to her viral “meme” photo and the internet can’t get enough.

Recently, a popular Instagram account, fembase, posted a meme about boyfriends enjoying “bad” photos of` their girlfriends.

“Women don’t realize how much their boyfriends love ‘bad’ photos of them,” they wrote in the caption on Thursday, November 20.

For the meme, they used a zoomed-in photo of the nine-time Grammy winner as the background of the post in attempt to back up the claim.

The photo was shot of Rihanna performing at the V Festival in 2011, which originally went viral years ago for revealing a small scar on her chin.

In the image, the Diamond singer could be seen making a perplexed facial expression during her performance, wearing voluminous red curls, smokey-eye glam, and a low-cut denim shirt layered with chains and pearls.

Three days after the photo, Rihanna herself jumped into the comments section and sparked laughter across social media.

“How I catch this stray tho?” she penned in the comment section on Sunday, November 23.

Her comment quickly took over social media, with fans thrilled that the singer noticed the post at all.

“It’s Rih commenting for me. I screamed when I saw it,” one wrote.

While another noted, “@badgalriri by carrying the whole music industry on your damn back!!”

“@badgalriri you are always stunning!” a third added.