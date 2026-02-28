Rihanna hints at ninth album as shares peek into her late-night studio session

Rihanna is proving she truly does it all.

The global superstar gave fans a rare, behind-the-scenes look at her nonstop schedule on February 26, sharing a timestamped Instagram video that captured everything from late-night business meetings to early-morning mom duties.

Along the way, she casually revealed she has been back in the studio, sending fans into a frenzy over the possibility of new music.

The clip began shortly after 9 p.m., as Rihanna arrived at a meeting for her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. Dressed effortlessly chic, she reviewed fabric samples, discussed upcoming designs with her team and signed copies of her albums Loud, Music of the Sun and Good Girl Gone Bad while “Le Freak” by CHIC played in the background.

“I still have to go to the studio after this and I have to make a Mardi Gras costume for my son after the studio,” she said as the meeting continued until almost 2 a.m. “Longest day ever.”

By 2:30 a.m., Rihanna was hard at work in the studio. Although she muted the audio to avoid revealing what she was recording, the brief glimpse was enough to spark speculation that her long-awaited ninth studio album may finally be underway.

Despite pulling an all-nighter, the singer revealed she was up again by 7 a.m. for “mom duties.”

The video showed her crafting a Mardi Gras costume by hand, gluing green feathers and sequins onto an umbrella and embellishing denim pants. With Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman” playing, she later carried her son Riot outside to model the finished look, joining him in a metallic Mardi Gras mask.

For the unversed, Rihanna has not released a full studio album since 2016’s ANTI. Her most recent song, “Friend of Mine,” arrived in 2025 for the Smurfs movie soundtrack, but fans have been eagerly awaiting a full-length project for nearly a decade.