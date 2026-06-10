Rihanna has once again proved that she is the no. 1 supporter of her partner, A$AP Rocky!

The singer and business mogul made a striking appearance in New York City on Tuesday as she supported partner A$AP Rocky at the Tribeca X Awards, where the rapper was honored with the inaugural Filmmaker of the Year Award.

Rihanna turned heads in a figure-hugging bronze suede midi dress featuring a plunging scoop neckline. She paired the look with a matching leather jacket and bronze strappy heels, completing the ensemble with statement jewelry and dark sunglasses.

She arrived at the event held at Spring Studios before being escorted to a waiting vehicle by her security team. Her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, followed shortly after, dressed in an oversized white shirt and black trousers. The rapper added a bold touch to his outfit with red leather Chanel shoes and a matching designer bag.

The evening marked a significant milestone for A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, as he accepted the inaugural Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award.

The honor recognizes his growing contributions to visual storytelling and creative filmmaking beyond his music career.