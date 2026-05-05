Rihanna has delivered one of the most talked-about moments at the Met Gala 2026 as she dazzled in a liquid gold ensemble that had partner A$AP Rocky openly admiring her on the red carpet.

The 38-year-old superstar embraced the evening’s “Costume Art” theme in a striking Maison Margiela gown that blurred the line between fashion and sculpture. The design featured a structured bodice that created a dress-within-a-dress illusion, while the metallic fabric shimmered like molten gold under the lights.

Jewels appeared to cascade from the center of the gown, enhancing its artistic effect. Rihanna completed the look with ear cuffs, statement rings and a glam beauty look highlighted by frosty eyeshadow and gold-accented hair.

Speaking to reporters, she playfully summed up her presence on the carpet, declaring that she was both “the art and the artist.”

Standing beside her, A$AP Rocky couldn’t hide his admiration. Dressed in a soft pink coat adorned with a feathered brooch, he kept his look polished yet expressive.

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“She’s shining like a diamond,” he said, echoing one of Rihanna’s most iconic lyrics while praising her standout appearance.

A$AP Rocky also spoke candidly about their relationship, sharing that being loved by a Black woman “feels amazing,” adding that “nothing else compares.”

Met Gala 2026 was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps on Monday, May 4, 2026.