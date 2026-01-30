Rihanna marks 10-Year anniversary of her last album ANTI

Rihanna is celebrating a major milestone for the album that continues to define her legacy.

On Wednesday, January 28, the global superstar took to her Instagram handle to mark the 10th anniversary of ANTI, her eighth studio album.

To honor the moment, the 37-year-old singer shared a nostalgic Reel filled with throwback clips from the era, pointing to the viral 2016 throwback trend.

The video opens with a definition of the word “anti,” described as “a person opposed to a particular policy, activity or idea” before highlighting the album’s historic achievements.

The reel also features snippets of Rihanna rehearsing for tour, behind-the-scenes studio moments, and candid reflections from the singer herself.

“This is like, a song I love,” Rihanna says in one clip as “Kiss It Better” plays. In another moment, she expresses gratitude to the collaborators who helped bring the album to life. “We all come from different parts of the world, different families, different backgrounds, different lives, different pasts, and we somehow ended up here,” she says. “And because of that we were all able to make this album ANTI that the world is yet to receive and hear. Thank you.”

“My 2016 post wins,” she wrote, adding, “happy ANTIversary,” she wrote in the caption.

Released in January 2016, ANTI marked a creative turning point for Rihanna.