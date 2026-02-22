Rihanna mocked online over ‘fourth baby’ rumors

Rihanna, who recently turned 38, has sparked speculation that she may be expecting her fourth child with American rapper A$AP Rocky.

The legendary singer celebrated her birthday on February 20 and was spotted enjoying a bar-themed celebration over the weekend. A video from the event has since gone viral, with the online community dissecting one specific moment.

In the shared footage, the Grammy Award winner is seen blowing out candles as her family and friends sing to her. Netizens noted how the Fenty Beauty founder took her time making a wish before blowing out the final candle.

After noticing the businesswoman’s silhouette, a guessing game began in the comments section regarding what she might have been wishing for. One admirer commented, “I just know she wished for baby number 4,” while another suggested she was wishing for a larger family.

Another user wrote, “Riri, is that another baby in your tummy?”

However, many supporters jumped in to defend the singer, noting that the appearance was likely just the fabric of the “Diamonds” hitmaker’s dress or natural post-pregnancy changes after having three children.

In September 2025, Rihanna gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Rocki, who is currently only five months old.