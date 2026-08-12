Rihanna opens up about life as a mother of three

In her latest social media post, chart-topping singer Rihanna shared insights into her life as a mother of three. The 38-year-old posted images and a video of her children playing around, sharing her unfiltered emotions in the caption.

“One minute I feel like that kid from Westbury… the next minute I’m bringing my own kids back to ‘Rihanna Drive’,” she confessed. Rihanna shared her emotions, remarking, “Trippy how life works!” She added to her statement: “And the Glory STILL and WILL ALWAYS belong to the Almighty Creator.”

The online community praised the musician for her post, with one user saying, “I can’t believe you’re a mother of THREE.” Another online user expressed her thoughts, commenting, “This is so beautiful to see.” “That’s our goal,” a third fan mentioned. “What a beautiful full-circle moment,” one more noted.

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The post followed rumors that the Grammy winner was expecting shortly after giving birth to her and A$AP Rocky’s daughter. Fans have been wondering about the “Work” crooner’s next album, as many believe her repeated pregnancies are holding up the release of new studio records, even though she is not currently pregnant.

After waiting for almost ten years, the mother of three quietly acknowledged in response to a fan’s comment that she is working on two albums.