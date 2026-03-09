Rihanna safe after woman allegedly fires multiple shots at her residence

A woman has been arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots at the Beverly Hills home of Rihanna while the singer was inside, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a report of “shots fired” at the residence around 1:15 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 8. Police said a suspect was located shortly afterward and taken into custody without incident, and a weapon was recovered.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which authorities say remains under investigation by the department’s Robbery Homicide Division.

The Los Angeles Times first reported that the suspect is a 30-year-old woman. Her identity has not yet been publicly released.

A source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was home at the time of the incident. The singer lives at the property with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three children, RZA, Riot and Rocki.

The source added that the pop star is “okay.” It remains unclear whether anyone else was inside the home when the gunfire occurred. Police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan de Vera told the Los Angeles Times that the suspect allegedly fired several rounds toward the residence from inside a vehicle.

Radio dispatch audio obtained by the outlet indicated that first responders reported approximately 10 shots fired from a white Tesla parked across the street from the home. The vehicle then reportedly fled south on Coldwater Canyon Drive.