Rihanna shows off her most precious souvenir from Ambani family

Rihanna gave fans a glimpse of the most precious souvenir she possessed from one of her grandeur tours in India.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rihanna gave a casual rundown of her outfit for the day, dressed in a double-denim look and carrying a Celine bag. She also mentioned that her hair and makeup were done entirely by herself using her own Fenty Beauty products, with no glam team involved. Whilst she broke down her outfit, she held her wrist up to the camera, drawing attention to a sparkling diamond tennis bracelet stacked among her other jewellery. “That’s from the Ambanis. In India,” she said to the camera.

Celebrity jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel subsequently identified the piece on Instagram, estimating its value at approximately Rs 2.2 crore. “It’s a perfect example of why the tennis bracelet is one of the most iconic jewellery designs ever made, simple, elegant, and timeless,” the post read.

The bracelet traces back to April this year, when the Ambani family welcomed Rihanna to their Mumbai residence, Antilia. She had travelled to India for an event tied to her Fenty Beauty brand, marking her return to the country two years after her headline performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in 2024.

During that visit, she performed aarti and joined in the festivities in a stunning brown dress, embracing the warmth of the occasion.

Her Jamnagar performance remains one of the most talked-about moments of the Ambani wedding season, where she performed hits including Work, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Pour It Up, and Pose before the Ambani family joined her on stage for a warm embrace. The diamond bracelet, it turns out, was the family’s way of saying thank you.