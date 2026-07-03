Rihanna smiles for fans during solo grocery run in LA

Even global superstars have grocery lists to tackle!



Rihanna turned an ordinary shopping trip into a fashion moment as she stepped out solo in Beverly Hills. The Grammy-winning singer was spotted visiting Bristol Farms on Thursday afternoon, appearing relaxed and in good spirits as she picked up groceries at the upscale Los Angeles market.

For the casual outing, Rihanna showcased her signature effortless style in a silky beige slip dress layered beneath a denim jacket and a classic white T-shirt. She completed the look with white stiletto heels, oversized designer sunglasses and gold jewelry, while wearing her dark hair sleek and straight.

Before heading into the store, the “Disturbia” hitmaker took time to greet fans waiting outside. She smiled for several selfies and even removed her sunglasses to ensure they could capture memorable photos with her.

Rihanna, who began dating A$AP Rocky in 2020, have built a family together over the past few years. They are parents to three children: sons RZA and Riot, as well as their baby daughter, Rocki.

The singer hasn’t released a studio album since ANTI in 2016, while her latest song, “Friend of Mine,” was released in 2025 for the Smurfs movie.