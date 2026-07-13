Rihanna has fueled speculation about a possible surprise appearance at Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium concert after stepping out in New York City wearing a Roc-A-Fella Records jersey in support of the rap icon’s milestone celebration.

The singer was spotted on Sunday while heading to Jay-Z’s final show of his sold-out three-night Yankee Stadium run, proudly representing the record label founded by the 56-year-old rapper in the 1990s.

Rihanna’s appearance in the label’s merchandise quickly caught fans’ attention, with many wondering if she could join Jay-Z onstage during the highly anticipated finale.

The 38-year-old star, who is signed to Jay-Z’s entertainment and management company Roc Nation, kept her look casual yet stylish. She paired the oversized black Roc-A-Fella jersey with baggy track pants and flip-flops, completing the outfit with a slicked-back bun, oversized sunglasses and statement silver jewelry.

The sighting came amid growing rumors that Rihanna could make a surprise appearance during Jay-Z’s “JAŸ-Z30” takeover at Yankee Stadium.

However, she did not appear during Saturday night’s performance, despite fan speculation that she might join him for their hit collaboration “Run This Town,” which also features Kanye West.

Jay-Z’s three-night residency celebrates major milestones from his legendary career, including the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of his acclaimed album The Blueprint. The final night, titled “Extra Innings,” features a career-spanning setlist from the Grammy-winning rapper.