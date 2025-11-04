Rihanna steals the spotlight at CFDA Awards

Barbadian singer and businesswoman made a dazzling return to the red carpet at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on November 3.

Rihanna’s entrance, accompanied by A$AP Rocky, marks her first appearance on a red carpet event after the birth of her third daughter, Rocki Irish, in September. The event served as a heartwarming date night for the couple.

The singer, known for her hit “Umbrella”, wore an elegant outfit by Alaia, featuring a black trench coat cinched at the waist and flowing white slacks, accessorised with sparkling Dyne diamond earrings. A$AP Rocky, who received the 2025 CFDA Fashion Icon Award at the event, looked sharp in a Chanel suit layered over a yellow V-neck sweater and paired with white-and-black dress shoes.

The couple shared affectionate moments on the red carpet, laughing, holding hands, and even sharing a kiss on the cheek. Just days before the awards, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, sparked speculations about their marital status by referring to himself as Rihanna’s husband in an interview with Perfect Magazine. He expressed his joy in being a father and partner, saying, “Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy”.

In a previous interview with Elle, A$AP hinted at the possibility of marriage, asking, “How you know I’m not already a husband?” However, he declined to confirm any details. Regardless of their relationship status. A$AP has emphasised that their daughter, Rocki Irish, is his proudest achievement of the year. “That’s my favourite thing I created this year”, he stated in an interview with Complex.