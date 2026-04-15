Rihanna surprises best friend M Dollas with late-night birthday appearance

Rihanna made a stylish late-night appearance to celebrate her longtime best friend Melissa Forde, also known as M Dollas, at her birthday party in New York City.

According to reports, the celebration took place at a Mediterranean restaurant in Manhattan and continued into the early hours of Monday morning. The party, which began on Sunday night, reportedly lasted until around 3 a.m., with Rihanna arriving in the later hours of the event.

Despite the singer’s delayed entrance, the night remained lively, with guests enjoying music, dancing and a festive atmosphere. The event featured unique touches, including customised party money printed with M Dollas’s face, adding a personal flair to the celebration.

Forde, a photographer by profession, shares a long-standing friendship with Rihanna. The two first met as teenagers in Barbados and have remained close ever since, frequently appearing together at public events and collaborations.

Sources said the party had an intimate guest list of around 20 people, with security present throughout the evening. Music from artists including Sexxy Red kept the energy high as guests danced late into the night.

Notably absent from the event was Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky, who was not spotted at the venue.

The celebration highlighted Rihanna’s close bond with her inner circle, as the global star made sure to show up for her best friend’s special day, even if fashionably late.