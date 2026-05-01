Rihanna turns heads in Paris with low-key street style look

Rihanna has spotted keeping a low profile as she stepped out for dinner in Paris on Thursday evening.

The 38-year-old singer opted for a relaxed look as she arrived at Siena restaurant, a venue she is known to frequent while in the French capital. Dressed in one of her own hoodies, retailing for around $125 on her online store, she paired the casual top with dark jeans.

Rihanna completed the outfit with black boots, a matching handbag and a navy cap, adding sunglasses to finish the understated ensemble.

The outing comes as the star spends time in Paris for a series of high-profile fashion events, as well as promoting her Fenty Beauty brand. She has been seen attending shows and industry gatherings across the city in recent days.

Siena appears to be a favourite dining spot for the singer. She was previously seen there in early April alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky.

The appearance also follows a serious incident at the couple’s home in Beverly Hills in March. A 35-year-old woman, identified by authorities as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple rounds at the property.

At the time of the shooting, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their three children were reportedly inside the home, along with the singer’s mother and staff members. No injuries were reported, though officials said those present could have been at risk.