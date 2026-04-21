Rihanna's Baby Rocki Steals the Show on W Magazine Cover

Rihanna has finally shared the adorable face of her baby girl, Rocki, on the cover of W Magazine’s 51st AFI Pop Issue.

The 38-year-old singer, who welcomed Rocki in September 2025, posed alongside her 7-month-old daughter, showcasing their special bond. Rocki made her public debut in style, wearing a custom Dior Haute Couture diaper and headpiece designed by Jonathan Anderson.

The magazine cover features stunning photographs by Tim Walker, capturing Rihanna’s elegance in a Dior Haute Couture coat and Cartier necklace.

The issue also includes testimonials from friends, collaborators, and legends like A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Mariah Carey, and SZA, sharing their experiences with Rihanna.

Rihanna has been praised for redefining celebrity motherhood, embracing her maternal journey with confidence and style.

This isn’t her first time breaking the internet – she previously stunned fans by revealing her pregnancies through iconic fashion moments, including her Super Bowl halftime show performance in 2023 .

For those unversed, Rihanna gave birth to their first child, Rza. Riot, their second son, arrived in 2023, followed by a daughter, Rocki, in 2025.

Meanwhile, the singer’s fans express their excitement after she reveals the baby’s face for the first time on a magazine cover.