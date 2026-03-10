Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion incident: suspect gets arrested

A female suspect of age 35-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pop star, Rihanna, was hit by a gunshot, said Los Angeles police.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz is being held with bail set at $10.2m (£7.6m). Officers responded to reports of gunfire at the Beverly Hills mansion at 13:15 local time (21:15 GMT) on Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the suspected lady was armed with an AR-15 weapon and allegedly fired from a vehicle towards the singer’s house.

Rihanna was in the mansion at the time, a law enforcement source told the newspaper, but no one was injured. A motive is unclear. A police official told the BBC’s US partner CBS that assault rifle casings were found at the scene.

The suspect’s white Tesla was located about eight miles (12km) from the singer’s home at the Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping centre, where the woman was taken into custody. The alleged attacker is from Orlando, Florida, according to a Fox News station in Tampa.

Last September, Rihanna gave birth to her third child, a girl, Rocki, with partner A$AP Rocky. The couple, who also share two sons Riot and RZA, announced Rihanna’s latest pregnancy at last year’s Met Gala.

The couple’s baby news was not the first time they made headlines in 2025. In February, A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of firing a gun at a former friend, in a trial that saw Rihanna bring her two sons to court.

The Barbados-born celebrity, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, rose to prominence in the early 2000s with hits like Pon de Replay and Umbrella. The nine-time Grammy winner recently celebrated 20 years since the release of her first album.

During that time, Rihanna has launched multiple businesses, including her popular makeup range Fenty Beauty and a lingerie company. The 37-year-old’s net worth has been estimated by Forbes at over one billion dollars.