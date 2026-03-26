Rihanna's home shooting incident: the accused turns in the statement

The accused arrested in the shooting incident at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills residence has pleaded not guilty before the court.

According to the reports cited by Associated Press, “Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, Orlando resident, entered a not guilty plea to attempted murder, alongside 10 counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling”.

Her lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Derek Ray Dillman, submitted the plea while Ortiz remained in custody, speaking only to waive her right to a speedy preliminary hearing. Dillman also pushed for a significant bail reduction, from $1.9 million to $70,000, but the court denied the request, keeping the original amount intact.

The incident occurred on March 8, when gunfire erupted outside Rihanna’s Beverly Hills property around 1:15 pm PT.

Law enforcement sources indicated the singer was inside the home at the time. Investigators allege that approximately 20 rounds were fired from a white Tesla parked across the street, with at least one bullet penetrating the property’s wall. Additional damage was reported on the front gate and a nearby RV.

Police tracked the suspect’s vehicle shortly after it fled the scene and arrested Ortiz at a Sherman Oaks shopping centre roughly 30 minutes later. The case remains under active investigation.