Rihanna's sarcastic remark causes sensation on social media

In the recent incident, Rihanna was struck by a hotel door in New York City as her body guard poorily handled the door whilst holding it. The moment went viral on social media. The singer made a sarcastic remark and said, “Such a gentleman you are”. The comment made a mixed reaction from fans online.

The incident occurred as Rihanna exited the Four Seasons hotel while in town supporting her partner A$AP Rocky, who recently released his fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb and was preparing for his Saturday Night Live debut.

Video footage of the moment circulated widely across X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, capturing the singer’s sarcastic response as she regained her balance.

While some fans defended Rihanna, noting she handled the mishap with grace, many others criticised her bodyguard for not ensuring her safety. The sarcastic tone of her comment fueled debate, with viewers questioning whether it was playful or a sharp rebuke.

The incident highlights how even minor accidents involving celebrities can generate significant attention and fan discussion.

Despite the backlash, Rihanna’s quick reaction underscored her composure in unexpected situations, turning a small accident into a widely shared viral moment.