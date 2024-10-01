‘Rikshaw Gang’ involved in series of robberies arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: In a recent operation, Karachi’s police arrested a gang of two robbers allegedly involved in a robbery, including a rickshaw driver, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

As per the police officials, the suspects, Samar Abbas and Ghulam Murtaza, lured passengers with promises of low fares and take them to a quiet place before robbing them.

Police recovered weapons, stolen goods, and the rickshaw used in the crimes.

The accused have a criminal history, having previously been arrested in areas like Sharifabad, Rizvia, and Site Superhighway.