Fire breaks out at Rimpa Plaza at Karachi’s M.A. Jinnah Road

KARACHI: A massive fire broke out at Rimpa Plaza, located at Karachi’s M.A. Jinnah Road, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting rescue officials.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, rescue teams were dispatched immediately after the alarm was raised, including fire brigade trucks and ambulances.

The fire has badly affected fourth and fifth floors of Rimpa Plaza, the rescue officials said and added that fire is ragging due to presence of tires, plastic goods and spare parts shops in the building.

The rescue officials said there are no reports of human loss and people trapped in the fire-hit building. Efforts are underway to douse the fire.

The reason behind fire eruption is yet to be known.

Read more: One dies as fire breaks out at Karachi’s residential building

In a separate major fire incident in Karachi in September this year, at least a person was killed as a fire broke out at an illegal petrol pump in Karachi’s Shah Faisal area.

According to reports, the petrol pump was operating illegally under a residential building, putting the lives of residents at risk. The fire engulfed the building, leaving people stranded.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Tauheed Mumtaz confirmed one person lost his life in the fire incident, adding that those trapped on the rooftop have been rescued.

The SSP Korangi said that the fire is completely extinguished. Tauheed Mumtaz said that the police had shut down the petrol pump a month and a half ago. He said that the petrol pump owner had obtained court orders, which prevented police from taking further action.