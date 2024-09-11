web analytics
Dozens trapped as fire breaks out at Karachi’s residential building

Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

KARACHI: A fire broke out at an illegal petrol pump in Karachi’s Shah Faisal, trapping people inside a residential building, ARY News reported.

According to initial reports, the petrol pump was operating illegally under a residential building, putting the lives of residents at risk. The fire engulfed the building, leaving people stranded.

The rescue teams are trying to evacuate those trapped inside the building. The rescue teams are facing difficulty in the operation as the building is filled with smoke.

One unit of the fire department has been sent to put out the fire, while more fire tenders are also called to the scene to help with the operation.

Several motorcycles parked outside the petrol pump also caught fire.

More to follow…

