Ring leader of illegal kidney transplant arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-corruption cell of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested the leader of the gang involved in the illegal kidney transplant in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the anti-corruption team conducted a raid over the complaint of the victim and arrested the leader of the unlicensed kidney transplant gang.

The victim in his complaint stated that the arrested gang leader took Rs 3 million for the illegal kidney transplant, meanwhile, his son had died during the procedure.

“The accused used to carry out illegal transplants in private hospitals along with his associates,” FIA spokesperson said, adding that the associates and facilitators of the accused will be arrested soon.

Last year, the Lahore police arrested the gang including its leader involved in illegal kidney transplantation.

Addressing a press conference, the caretaker chief minister announced that the police team arresting the gang would be awarded Rs500,000. He further informed that Doctor Fawad Mukhtar and all persons of his gang have been apprehended.

Punjab CM claimed that Dr Fawad Mukhtar by unlawfully stealing, duping and grabbing money extracted 328 people’s kidneys and performed transplant.

The CM said the assistant of Dr Fawad gang doing operations was basically a motor mechanic and the same motor mechanic used to perform duties of administering anaesthesia to the people.

He further said the gang was more active in Lahore, Taxila and Azad Kashmir and used to perform kidney transplantation at homes instead of operation theaters. “They [the gang] used to extort Rs3 million from Pakistani patients while Rs10 million from the patients coming from abroad,” he added.