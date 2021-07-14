Ring Road scam: Punjab ACE gives clean chit to Zulfi, Ghulam Sarwar

LAHORE: In a major development, Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has given clean chit to former special assistant to the prime minister Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, ARY News reported.

According to the ACE’s inquiry report, obtained by ARY News, large-scale irregularities have been found in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project. Due to the alleged irregularities and changes in original design, the cost of the project increased from Rs2 billion to 60 billion, read the report.

The inquiry report holds former commissioner Muhammad Mehmood, Former LAC Waseem Ali Tabish and former deputy project officer Muhammad Abdullah responsible for it and recommends cases against them.

Former LAC Waseem Ali Tabish’s son and daughter-in-law have 12 plots in the society, reveals the report.

As per the report, the officials had even misguided the prime minister about the alignment of Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

Sources privy to the matter said that the government, however, will take action against more officers in the light of the inquiry report.

Read More: EX-COMMISSIONER RAWALPINDI ARRESTED IN RING ROAD SCAM CASE

Earlier today, a team of Punjab’s anti-corruption establishment had arrested former Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mahmood over his alleged role in the Ring Road scam case.

The sources privy to details had said that besides the arrest of former commissioner Rawalpindi, the anti-corruption department also arrested chairman land acquisition Waseem Tabish.

ACE Director General Gohar Nafees while confirming the arrests during a presser had said that Waseem Tabish purchased properties after the scam while an audit of the assets of Captain (retd) Muhammad Mahmood is currently being investigated.