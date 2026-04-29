The Singer and songwriter, Ringo Starr and former Beatle, has released yet another album. On it, he indulges his lifelong passion for country music with some high-profile guests.

Working on his 2025 album Look Up with T Bone Burnett was so much fun that he is now following it up. The restless Brit has been back in the studio with the American country icon and has emerged with his 22nd studio album, Long Long Road. The album title has something autobiographical about it, and, at 85, Starr is looking back.

He further stated, “Yeah, well, we’re talking about that now because of Long Long Road. It’s like the road I’ve taken. We got out of Liverpool, and we went to London, and then we went to New York, and, you know, all of those are stop marks on your walk of life. It’s so far out”.

But despite its retrospective theme, Long Long Road is still a modern country album, thanks also to prominent guest musicians Burnett brought into the Nashville studio for the recordings – Sheryl Crow, Annie Clark aka St Vincent, Molly Tuttle, and Sarah Jarosz. The studio band is the same as on its predecessor, Look Up.

The 10 songs, a mix of cover versions and originals, combine relaxed country vibes with elements of classic rock, and tell stories of being on the road and growing older. Starr knew both very well. A simple driving number like “It’s Been Too Long” – with wonderful harmonies by Tuttle and Jarosz in the chorus is tailor-made for Starr.

The former Beatle effortlessly makes other songs, including oldies such as the sad, schmaltzy ballad “I Don’t See Me In Your Eyes Anymore”, his own. Starr discovered his love of country music in his youth in Liverpool. He also noted, “Growing up in Liverpool, we were blessed because it was a port. The ships would go to America and then come back, and they’d have all the records, country and blues”.

“Liverpool was like the capital of what’s happening now in America. The boys would bring in all these records. And after three days, they’d spent all their money, so they sold the records. That’s how it was.”

Because he was a big fan of the American country and blues singer Lightnin’ Hopkins, he almost emigrated to America at 18, before he met his future bandmates. But because the paperwork at the embassy frustrated him, he dropped the idea.

“I always feel I didn’t go because God’s on my side,” he says at the album presentation in Los Angeles in front of prominent guests and fans such as Jeff Bridges, Sean Penn, and John Mellencamp.

What would have happened? It is quite possible that hardly anyone would know him today. But Starr ultimately still fulfilled his country dream.

Some of the most beautiful songs on Long Long Road include “You And I (Wave Of Love)” with magnificent string arrangements and “She’s Gone”. Starr, who has been married to actress Barbara Bach for 45 years, sings these wonderful ballads with great feeling.

“I walk myself away now / From the gamble that is love,” he sings in “Returning Without Tears”. What could quickly come across as kitschy and affected sounds authentic coming from this full-of-life 85-year-old. Perhaps because it comes from the heart. Perhaps it is also the laid-back manner and self-assurance with which Starr sings this music in his own unmistakable way.

The album cover of Long Long Road features a photo of Starr wearing a striking purple ruffled shirt. Diehard Beatles fans may find it familiar. If you open the album, you will find a photo from The Beatles’ days showing the drummer wearing the shirt in the studio.

“It’s the very same shirt,” Starr said in an interview with US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, where he looked incredibly youthful for his age. In May, there will be new music from, or rather, with Starr again. On the upcoming album by his former bandmate, Paul McCartney, The Boys Of Dungeon Lane, there is a joint song by the two surviving Beatles members. “It’s still great for me to play with Paul,” Starr says. These are good times for Beatles fans. Ringo Starr’s Long Long Road is out on April 24.