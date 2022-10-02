‘The Rings of Power’ overtakes ‘House of The Dragon’: Viewership compared

Two of the most-buzzed shows of the season, ‘House of The Dragon’ and ‘The Rings of Power’ have come face to face in viewership ratings.

As per the reports from international portals, two of the most-talked about shows on TV at the moment, are having their first battle for viewership, and to go by the numbers, Amazon Prime’s ‘Lord of Rings’ prequel has overridden HBO Max’s ‘GoT’ prequel.

According to details, both the shows appeared to face each other in streaming rankings for the week of August 29-September 4, where J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ has beat out George R.R. Martin’s ‘House of The Dragon’, to take the top spot on the viewership list.

The show was most streamed for the week with a total view time of 1.3 billion minutes.

On the contrary, the ‘Thrones’ prequel ‘House of The Dragon’ lagged behind on the listing, and managed spot number five with its watch time of 781 million minutes, a significant 61% less than the rival fantasy series.

It is to be noted here that the ratings are only for television streaming in US regions and do not include any other location or devices.

Moreover, the availability of shows is another important factor to take into notice, while measuring viewership for the portal, as Amazon Prime’s ‘The Rings of Power’ is exclusively available to watch on the company’s streaming portal, whereas, ‘House of the Dragon’ has a major cable viewership as well, which the given listing does not account for.

