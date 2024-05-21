Rinku Singh’s bold statement on poor form goes viral

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh’s bold statement about failing to make it to the main squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 amid his poor form went viral.

Speaking during a recent interview, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter said that he aimed to win the T20 World Cup for India and lift the trophy, an Indian media outlet reported.

“Since I have played cricket, I have won some trophies at junior level. But not at the senior level. I am going to the World Cup. I want to hold the WC trophy, I hope we win. My dream is to win a big trophy for my country and lift it in my hands,” said Rinku Singh.

Despite his poor form in the ongoing IPL and his snub from the main squad of India for the T20 World Cup, Singh said that he dreamt of winning a trophy for his team.

On going through a bad phase, the Indian batter said that he was not going through such a phase.

“Time is bad for someone who does not have his limbs, I have them. I am not going through a bad time,” he added.

According to Singh, the five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans in the final over brought him enormous fame.

“I used to be wondering all the time if I would get to play further. I used to tell myself that I would do well in the next game and I should keep working hard. I kept working hard. After those five sixes, my life changed. I started getting ads. People started to recognise me. Now I cannot go out alone,” he said.

India on April 30 named their 15-player squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 with Rohit Sharma as captain.

They are placed in Group A of the tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

Their campaign begins on 5 June against Ireland at the newly-constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York before they take on Pakistan in one of the most awaited matches of the upcoming T20 World Cup.