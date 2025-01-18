Indian cricketer Rinku Singh proposes to young MPA Priya Saroj

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has proposed to 25-year-old Member of Parliament Priya Saroj.

According to Indian media reports, the Kolkata Knight Riders star is set to get engaged with Samajwadi Party politician Priya Saroj who was elected in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Priya’s father Toofani Saroj also confirmed the reports, saying that the left-handed batter’s family has made a marriage proposal. “Yes, the talks are on between the families”, he said.

The engagement is expected to take place in Lucknow, and both families are delighted about the union. Fans and social media users are also congratulating Rinku on the news.

Last year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies, omitting Rinku Singh from the 15-member contingent due to his poor performance.

Rinku Singh’s bold statement about failing to make it to the main squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 amid his poor form went viral.

Speaking during a interview, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter said that he aimed to win the T20 World Cup for India and lift the trophy.

“Since I have played cricket, I have won some trophies at junior level. But not at the senior level. I am going to the World Cup. I want to hold the WC trophy, I hope we win. My dream is to win a big trophy for my country and lift it in my hands,” said Rinku Singh.

Despite his poor form in the IPL and his snub from the main squad of India for the T20 World Cup, Singh said that he dreamt of winning a trophy for his team.

On going through a bad phase, the Indian batter said that he was not going through such a phase.