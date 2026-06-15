Rio Horror: US Rapper Oliver Tree killed in mid-air helicopter collision

US rapper Oliver Tree and Argentinian YouTuber Gaspar Prim are among six people killed after two helicopters collided mid-air over Rio de Janeiro’s Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighbourhood on Saturday, June 14, 2026, according to multiple reports.

What Happened

The aircraft smashed into each other above an electric vehicle dealership car park, igniting a major fire. Aerial footage showed firefighters working at the crash site amid charred vehicles. The exact cause of the accident remains unclear, Fire services spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras told CNN Brasil.

Victims Identified

Oliver Tree, 33, California-born rapper with nearly 20 million social media followers. He rose to fame in 2020 with his debut album Ugly is Beautiful. He was in Rio for what he called the “biggest world tour of his life,” with 70+ shows. He performed in São Paulo on June 6 and was set to begin the European leg in Lisbon on July 13.

Gaspar Prim, Argentinian YouTuber with almost 7.5 million followers.

Lucas Vignale and Lucas Brito Chaves, passengers.

Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac, pilots.

Rio Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere confirmed “foreign nationals” were on board one aircraft but did not give details initially.

Investigation Ongoing

Initial reports pointed to a mid-air collision. Lt. Col. Contreiras said at the scene that it was “unclear exactly how the accident unfolded”. Authorities have not released further details on flight paths or whether the helicopters were part of commercial tours.

Context: Air Safety in Brazil

The crash is the latest in a series of aviation incidents in Brazil. On January 17, 2026, a helicopter crash in Rio’s Guaratiba neighborhood killed all three on board. In June 2025, a hot-air balloon fire in Santa Catarina killed eight people after the basket caught fire mid-flight.