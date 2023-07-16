Rioter who hoisted Afghan flag in Karachi arrested

KARACHI: Police have claimed to arrest a rioter who hoisted Afghan flag in Karachi during the protest, last year.

According to details, Rana Baloch, the main suspect who rioted at the Karachi Superhighway and hoisted the Afghan flag was arrested on a tip-off.

The police on a tip-off raided Al-Asif Square at Sohrab Goth and arrested the main suspect of superhighway riots.

According to police officials, last year, Rana Baloch made a fuss with colleagues on the Karachi Superhighway and fled to Afghanistan۔

During the commotion, the accused burned a bus of Jinnah Sindh Medical University and several other vehicles. Rana Baloch was also involved in waving the Afghan flag on the Superhighway and adjoining areas.