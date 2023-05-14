Rioters damaged 23 premises, burnt 108 vehicles: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE: Punjab’s caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi while delineating losses in protests Sunday said that 108 vehicles were gutted in the province, ARY News reported.

“In Lahore, police vehicles, 12 buses, motorbikes, six Wasa vehicles, eight Rescue 1122 vehicles and a car in a car showroom were set on fire,” Naqvi said. “Protesters damaged 23 buildings including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore,” he said.

Provincial chief minister said that military installations and government properties were attacked under a plan. “Around 34 attackers were involved in attack on Jinnah House Lahore,” he added.

The rioters and arsonists burnt safe city cameras on May 09 and two metro stations in Lahore, he said. “Each and every attacker is being pointed out and all will be brought to justice,” he said.

“Around six billion losses have been estimated in rioting incidents so far,” CM Naqvi said.

“In Gujranwala an Army check post and a private building was gutted, while in Multan buses and police coasters were burnt,” he said.

“There were no ordinary people in Mianwali, most of them were carrying arms,” chief minister said. “The attackers of Mianwali Base wanted to burn aircrafts at the installation,” he said.

“There are pictures and video of each person, and everyone being followed,” Punjab CM said. “We won’t arrest a person wrongly despite any pressure,” he said. “Bringing attackers to justice will be our priority,” he said.

“These were the targets, which Tehreek-e-Taliban wanted to attack,” chief minister said.

“Arrested persons being investigated and Yasmeen Rashid is the main character of this incident,” he further said. “Women being respected thus Yasmeen Rashid being kept at hospital,” he added.