XRP to PKR: Conversion Rate; August 13, 2025

As of 1:35 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, the exchange rate for one Ripple (XRP) is Rs. 913.26 in the open market.

This reflects an increase from the closing rate of Rs. 894.36 recorded on August 12, 2025.

Simultaneously, as of 1:35 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on August 13, 2025, Ripple’s price in US dollars (USD) is $3.28, which reflects a slight decline from its closing price of $3.32 on August 12, 2025.



Cryptocurrency like Ripple (XRP) and Bitcoin (BTC) continues to gain traction globally due to their decentralised nature, low transaction costs, and potential for financial inclusion.



It offers an alternative to traditional banking systems, especially in regions with limited access to financial infrastructure.

In Pakistan, interest in crypto assets like Ripple (XRP) and Bitcoin (BTC) is growing, with XRP to PKR conversions becoming a frequent metric for gauging market sentiment.

Examples include Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin, Dogecoin and many others, each with its own rules and use cases.



What is Ripple (XRP)?

Ripple (XRP), one of the most prominent names in the cryptocurrency space, continues to make headlines as July 2025 closes with notable market activity and investor speculation. Ripple’s journey began in 2004 when Canadian engineer Ryan Fugger launched RipplePay, a peer-to-peer financial network.

This platform is actively utilised by banks and other financial institutions. XRP serves as the primary currency within the Ripple network and is integrated into Ripple’s open-source framework, which is adopted by various financial organisations. Rather than competing with other cryptocurrencies, Ripple aims to enhance the traditional SWIFT infrastructure.

Furthermore, XRP tokens are not generated through mining; the total supply is limited to 100 billion XRP, with only a portion circulating in the market at any given time.

Note: The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as trading or financial advice. It is advisable to confirm prices with your broker before making any transactions or investments. The exchange rate mentioned should not be considered investment advice, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.