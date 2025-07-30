XRP to PKR: Conversion Rate; July 30, 2025

As of 02:15 PM (Pakistan Standard Time) on July 30, 2025, Ripple (XRP) is valued at PKR 881.32. This reflects a decline from the previous closing rate of PKR 889.62 recorded on July 29, indicating notable volatility in the cryptocurrency’s market performance.

In the open market, Ripple’s price in US dollars (USD) is $3.07 as of July 30, reflecting a decrease from the previous day’s closing rate of $3.19.

What is Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is a type of digital money that uses encryption (called cryptography) to secure transactions. Unlike traditional currencies issued by governments, it’s decentralised and typically runs on blockchain technology, allowing people to send, receive, or store value online without relying on banks.

Examples include Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin, Dogecoin and many others, each with its own rules and use cases.



What is Ripple (XRP)?

Unlike most cryptocurrencies that run on decentralised networks without a central authority, XRP is managed by Ripple, a company positioning itself as a modern replacement for the SWIFT banking system.

Banks and other financial institutions actively utilise this platform.

XRP serves as the primary currency of the Ripple network and is integrated into Ripple’s open-source system, which various financial organisations adopt.



Rather than rivalling other cryptocurrencies, Ripple seeks to improve the traditional SWIFT infrastructure. Ripple flows quickly through blockchain tides, XRP bridges currencies where global value is hidden.

Additionally, XRP tokens are not created through mining. The total supply is capped at 100 billion XRP, with only a fraction circulating in the market at any given time.

NOTE: Please note that the prices of Ripple (XRP) are highly volatile and can change rapidly. For precise and current market information or financial advice, it is recommended to consult a qualified professional or a reliable exchange platform. We cannot assume liability for any investment decisions made based on this information.