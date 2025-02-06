Ripple (XRP) to Pakistani Rupee (pkr) rates for Feb 6, 2025

The cryptocurrency including Ripple (XRP) has emerged as one of the most promising investment opportunities of the past ten years.

Significant changes in the exchange prices of popular digital currencies of cryptocurrency, including as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP), were seen in the cryptocurrency market on February 6, 2025.

The price of Ripple (XRP) was recorded at Rs 663.99 in Pakistani Rupees (PKR) on February 6, 2025. In the US Dollar market, Ripple is priced at $2.38 at the same time and day.

These updates give a glimpse of the most recent trends and movements in the cryptocurrency world by reflecting the most recent values in the US dollar (USD) and Pakistani rupee (PKR) markets. We get into the mechanics of these adjustments here, providing a thorough rundown of the most recent rates and their effects on traders and investors.

Bitcoin (BTC) price update

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was recorded at Rs 26,955,497.12 in Pakistani Rupees (PKR) on February 6, 2025 (approximately Rs26.95 million).

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, hit a three-week low of $91,441.89 overnight and stood at $95,730.35 at 0941 GMT, down 6.2% on the day. Smaller cryptocurrency ether has lost nearly 25% in value since Friday, marking its biggest three-day loss since November 2022. It last fetched $2,592.14.

Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and most Canadian imports, and 10% on goods from China, starting on Tuesday.

Canada and Mexico, the top two U.S. trading partners, immediately vowed retaliatory measures, and China said it would challenge Trump’s levies at the World Trade Organization.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2018, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), issued a notice in which, they warned commercial banks and general banks against the use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Litecoin.