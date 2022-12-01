Rise in terror activities alarming, says Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that the rise in terror activities was alarming but the situation is under control, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said that banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was behind the suicide blast in Quetta the other day, assuring that things were “under control”.

“TTP claiming responsibility for the Baleli suicide bombing is both alarming and condemnable,” he said, adding that the terror activities by TTP militants in Pakistan should be concerning for the Afghan Taliban as it threatens the entire region’s peace.

The minister further said that the provincial governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should fulfill their responsibility of ensuring law and order and may seek federation’s assistance to counter the terrorist threat.

The federal government is keeping a check on the security situation across the country and our security forces are fully capable of dealing with any challenge, he added.

Rana Sanaullah asked provincial government to address law and order situation before the federal government takes matters into its own hands.

Turning to domestic issues, Sanaullah slammed PTI chief Imran Khan for “attempting to spread anarchy and chaos” in the country and pushing the country toward uncertainty.

Speaking on the Punjab KP assemblies dissolution issue, the minister said that elections will be held only on Punjab and KP assembly seats while the general election will be held on time.

“PTI chief announcement to dissolve assemblies in rallies is unconstitutional and undemocratic,” he said, adding that PDM and allies will use all legal options to stop the assemblies from being dissolved.

