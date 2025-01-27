“Rise of the Ronin” PC launch date announced

After impressing PlayStation 5 players since its release on March 22, 2024, the highly praised Rise of the Ronin is finally coming to PC.

Get ready to dive into the chaotic Bakumatsu era of Japan as you embark on an exciting open-world adventure in Rise of the Ronin.

Rise of the Ronin lets you play as a nameless Ronin, a masterless samurai who is creating their own path in the midst of Japan’s 19th-century turmoil.

As Western influence begins to clash with Japan’s traditional ways, the country is on the edge of revolution.

The choices you make will change history in Rise of the Ronin, affecting key figures like Ryoma Sakamoto and the Shinsengumi.

Explore the beauty and harshness of the Bakumatsu era as you travel through lively cities such as Edo, Yokohama, and Kyoto.

Rise of the Ronin features amazing visuals, now improved for PC with support for 8K resolution, 120fps gameplay, and 3D audio.

You can master a wide range of weapons, from sharp katana and strong spears to powerful guns and bows. You can also customize your fighting style, mixing deadly moves and smart tactics to defeat tough enemies.

But Rise of the Ronin is not just about fighting. You can fully dive into character creation, allowing you to customize your Ronin’s looks, from their facial features and hairstyle to their body shape and voice.

Rise of the Ronin on PC promises a unique and unforgettable experience. With its exciting story, stunning visuals, and fun gameplay, it’s a must-play for fans of action RPGs based on history.

New Features for the Rise of the Ronin PC Version

8K resolution support.

DirectX 12 Ultimate support.

Ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitor compatibility.

120 frames per second support.

Ray tracing support.

3D audio support.

Customizable keyboard and mouse controls.

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution support.

NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex support.

UI menu with mouse clickability.

Intel XeSS graphics technology support.

Key Features:

Shape Your Own Path: Your choices will impact history and decide Japan’s future.

Masterful Combat: Use a variety of weapons to fight and adapt your style to any challenge.

Explore a Stunning World: Travel through beautifully recreated cities and landscapes, and capture great moments with the Photo Mode.

Complete Customization: Make a Ronin that's truly your own, adjusting every detail.

Rise of the Ronin launches on PC on March 11, 2025. Pre-order now and get exclusive bonus content!